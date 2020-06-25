Employee at automaker suspected of repeatedly molesting school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of an automaker who is suspected of repeatedly molesting a high school girl, reports TV Asahi (June 24).

At just past 7:00 a.m. last October 16, Akitoshi Kuratomi, 45, allegedly embraced the girl, then a first-year student, from behind and clung to her body inside a crowded carriage of the JR Yamanote Line.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Kuratomi admitted to the allegations. “I did it because she was cute,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the girl said that the suspect had molested her around nine times since last October.

Kuratomi added that he carried out the act “a plural number of times.” He said, “I was mistaken [in thinking that she] did not hate [me].”