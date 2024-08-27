Elderly woman suspected of leaving son’s corpse in Ishinomaki home

MiYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old woman over the alleged abandonment of a man’s body at her home in Ishinomaki City.

According to police, the body is like that of her son, aged in his 40s, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 24).

From early this month until August 22, Nobuko Hino, of no known occupation, allegedly left the body inside the residence, located in the Sakuramachi area.

On August 24, she was sent to the Sendai District Public Prosecutors Office on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. In commenting on the allegations, Hino said, “I don’t really know.”

Hino lives in the residence with her son. The whereabouts the son are not known.

The incident came to light on August 23 when a care worker visited Hino’s home and found the body.

The corpse showed no signs of external wounds. Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.