Doctor accused in third alleged rape case

TOKYO (TR) – A doctor in custody for allegedly drugging and raping two women earlier this year has been accused in a third case, police have revealed, reports NHK (May 8).

On December 18, Masataka Kaneko, a 28-year-old doctor at Showa University Hospital, forced a woman, aged in her 20s, to drink large amounts of vodka and the distilled spirit shochu at a karaoke parlor located near JR Gotanda Station.

Kaneko then took her to his then residence in Shinagawa Ward where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

Kaneko, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

In February and March, police first arrested Kaneko and Hisaaki Obayashi, a 26-year-old intern at a hospital affiliated with Showa University Hospital, over the alleged drugging and rape and attempted rape of two other women in January.

In the latter two cases, traces of a sleep-inducing drug were detected in the systems of both women. The same medication was discovered in the residence of Kaneko in Shinagawa during a search.

The third case emerged during an examination of the mobile telephone by police during the investigation of the first two cases.