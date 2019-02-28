Tokyo: Medical professionals accused of drugging, raping woman in residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two medical professionals for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the residence of one of the suspects last month, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (Feb. 27).

On Wednesday, police accused Masataka Kaneko, a 28-year-old doctor at Showa University Hospital, and Hisaaki Obayashi, a 26-year-old intern at an affiliated hospital, of quasi-coerced intercourse and abduction for the purpose of committing an obscene act.

Between 11:00 p.m. on January 18 and 5:30 a.m. the following morning, the suspects allegedly laced a drink consumed by the woman, aged in her 20s, with a sleeping powder at a karaoke parlor in Shinagawa Ward and took her to Kaneko’s residence where they sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

Kaneko denies the allegations, telling police, “I had sex with the woman who was drunk with [her] consent.” Meanwhile, Obayashi partially denied the allegations. “I raped [the woman] , but I did not force [her] to consume drugs,” he was quoted.

According to police, traces of a sleep-inducing drug were detected in the woman’s system. They are believed to have obtained the drug through their positions as medical professionals.

On January 19, the woman consulted with police.