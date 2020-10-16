DNA links police officer in custody for splashing bodily fluid on woman to 2 other cases

TOKYO (TR) – A 27-year-old Kanagawa Prefectural Police officer in custody for allegedly splashing his own bodily fluid onto a woman earlier this year has been linked to two other cases, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 16).

In the first case, Shuhei Kasuya allegedly splashed the unspecified liquid onto the bag of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she rode an escalator at JR Oimachi Station in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward on February 25.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of causing property damage on Thursday, Kasuya, a riot police officer stationed at prefectural headquarters, admitted to the allegations, the Oimachi Police Station said previously.

On Friday, police said that the results of DNA analyses of evidence found at the scenes of two similar incidents at the same station in April proved to be a match for Kasuya.

The woman in the first case alerted police after she boarded a train

and noticed the liquid on her bag.

Kasuya surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken inside the station.