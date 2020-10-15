Kanagawa police officer accused of splashing own bodily fluid on woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old Kanagawa Prefectural Police officer for allegedly splashing his own bodily fluid onto a woman earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 15).

At around 11:00 p.m. on February 25, Shuhei Kasuya allegedly splashed the unspecified liquid onto the bag of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she rode an escalator at JR Oimachi Station in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of causing property damage on Thursday, Kasuya, a riot police officer stationed at prefectural headquarters, admitted to the allegations, the Oimachi Police Station said.

After the woman boarded a train, she noticed the liquid on her bag. She then alerted police. Kasuya surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken inside the station.

“It is truly regrettable,” said Mitsukazu Shigee of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police. “We will take strict action based on the results of the investigation by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.”