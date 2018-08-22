Discovery of corpse in Aichi leads police to second body in Gifu

AICHI (TR) – Law enforcement divisions in two prefectures have launched a joint investigation after the discovery of a male corpse in Aichi on Monday led to another body in Gifu several hours later, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 22).

At around 5:40 a.m., a male occupant of a residence in Ama City, Aichi tipped off police, saying that an acquaintance had “committed suicide with charcoal briquettes in the bathroom.”

Officers from the Tsushima Police Station arriving at the residence confirmed Yuta Hara, 30, dead at the scene.

Based on the burned charcoal briquettes, police suspect he took his life intentionally (via carbon monoxide poisoning). Police also found a will inside the premises.

At around 4:00 p.m., officers entered a residence rented by Hara in the town of Ikeda, Gifu, located about 40 kilometers away, and found the corpse of man, aged in his 40s or 50s.

The body did not exhibit any externals wounds. He is believed to have died several days before the discovery in a case being treated as murder, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the cause of death and identity of the man in Ikeda while investigating whether he encountered trouble with Hara.