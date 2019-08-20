Customer of sex business assaults employee in dispute over woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged assault of an employee of a sex business during a dispute in Tachikawa City, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 20).

Early Monday morning, Kenichi Ide, a part-time worker, allegedly punched the male employee of the so-called “delivery health” business in the face at the residence of the suspect in the Nishikicho area.

The suspect also stole a wallet containing 26,000 yen in cash, police said.

Ide denies the allegations. “I only took back my money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Delivery health

A delivery health business dispatches its female employees to the residences or hotels of male customers. In many cases, they are escorted by male employees.

In the case involving Ide, a female employee arrived at his residence. However, the suspect found her unsatisfactory and demanded that the male employee, who served as her driver, supply another woman.

After the male employee refused, the assault took place, police said.