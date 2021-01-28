Chinese woman suspected of ordering abduction of dad in Ginza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old Chinese woman who is suspected of ordering the abduction of her father in Chuo Ward earlier last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 25).

On January 23, police accused the woman of abduction and confinement resulting in injury.

Her father, also a Chinese national, is a 66-year-old corporate executive. On the afternoon of August 18, 2020, three persons abducted him as he pedaled a bicycle in the posh Ginza district and shoved him into a white van.

After dousing the victim with pepper spray, they blindfolded him and bound his limbs with tape. They also demanded 30 million yen in cash.

Arrested en route to Hokkaido

About five hours later, at around 10:00 p.m., the abductors released the executive at a parking lot for a hotel in Katsuura City, Chiba Prefecture. Beforehand, they took about 3,000 yen in cash and a mobile telephone.

The woman is the former director of a cosmetics company whose president is her father. At some point before she left, they got into a dispute over management of the firm.

Police arrested the woman while she was en route to Hokkaido Prefecture. The investigation is continuing to learn whether the dispute was the motive for the crime.

Prior to the arrest of the woman, police had apprended six other persons in the case, including a member of a criminal syndicate.