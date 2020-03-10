Chiba: Police officer accused of sex with teen girl

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a police officer from Ibaraki Prefecture for allegedly engaging in sex with an underage girl last year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 9).

On November 16, Katsunori Kondo, a 42-year-old sergeant, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, a middle school student, at a hotel in Chiba Prefecture while knowing she was a minor.

Police did not reveal whether Kondo, who was accused of violating a prefectural ordinance about the healthy upbringing of youths, admits to the allegations.

Kondo heads a division at the headquarters of the Ibaraki Prefectural Police that handles corruption and fraud cases.

The matter emerged in December when the mother of the girl consulted with police.

“We are very sorry that a police officer was arrested,” a representative of the Ibaraki police said. “We plan to deal [with the matter] harshly based on the results of the investigation.”