Chiba: Pair nabbed over robbery of woman and son in Ichihara

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested two men over the alleged robbery of a 53-year-old woman and her son in Ichihara City last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 22).

Last May, Kazuma Kataoka, 31, and Takumi Nakazawa, 25, and accomplices posed as police officers in gaining access to the residence of the woman, 53, and her 25-year-old son.

After assaulting the pair, the suspects stole 320,000 yen in cash and a bank card. “We’ll kill you,” one of them reportedly threatened.

They then took the son by car to a convenience store where they used the bank card and his personal identification number to withdraw another 1.5 million yen from his account via an ATM machine.

Three other persons, including a 19-year-old boy, have already been prosecuted in the case.

Police have not revealed whether any of the suspected perpetrators admit to the allegations.