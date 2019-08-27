Australia: Japanese woman, 62, accused of smuggling methamphetamine

AUSTRALIA (TR) – Australian Federal Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 62-year-old female Japanese national for allegedly attempting to smuggle 2 kilograms of methamphetamine into Australia.

On Monday, customs officials found the drugs allegedly concealed inside two-ring binders inside the luggage of the woman at Sydney International Airport.

In a statement, police said that the binders, holding photographs of classic cars, contained a “fine crystalline substance between the pages which tested positive for methamphetamine.”

The woman — identified as Kazumi Miyshita by The Sydney Morning Herald — has been accused of importing and possessing a prohibited drug.







Miyashita, who faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for each charge, is scheduled to appear at Sydney’s Central Local Court on Tuesday, police said.

Forensic testing will be undertaken by the AFP to determine the exact weight and purity of the substances.