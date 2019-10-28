Angelica Michibata suspends work activities; not prosecuted over alleged extortion

TOKYO (TR) – The agency of Angelica Michibata last week announced that the popular model will suspend work-related activities while adding that she also was not prosecuted over an allegd extortion plot involving her husband.

The agency said on its web site in message on October 24 that Michibata was not prosecuted due to “insufficient evidence.”

On August 7, Michibata’s husband, Kim Jung-hee, a 37-year-old Korean national, entered the office of a male corporate officer, aged in his 40s, in Shibuya Ward and demanded payment of 350,000 yen.

“I will mess up your family,” Kim reportedly said. “If you lie, I’ll pierce your eyes with a pencil.”

Police sent Kim and Michibata to prosecutors on October 16. “My wife had nothing to do with it,” police quoted Kim, who was arrested on October 3.

Last week, the agency said that it was attempting to confirm whether it was a fact that Michibata had been sent to prosecutors. In the latest message, it confirmed that she in fact had been. “We think this is extremely regrettable,” the message said.

Kim manages the members-only bar Under Bar, located near Daikanyama Station in Meguro Ward. The victim is an acquaintance of Michibata.

During the alleged extortion, Michibata was present at the office. Police later revealed that an examination of security camera footage taken in the office showed Kim in a conference room making the threats.

Investigative sources previously revealed the existence of a secretly filmed video that shows the corporate officer, who is married, in the company of Michibata.

The message on October 24 added that Michibati plans on focusing her attention on raising the couple’s child.