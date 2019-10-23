Angelica Michibata referred to prosecutors over alleged extortion

TOKYO (TR) – Popular model Angelica Michibata has been referred to prosecutors over an extortion plot involving her husband, investigative sources said on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 23).

On August 7, Michibata’s husband, Kim Jung-hee, a 37-year-old Korean national, entered the office of a male corporate officer, aged in his 40s, in Shibuya Ward and demanded payment of 350,000 yen.

“I will mess up your family,” Kim reportedly said. “If you lie, I’ll pierce your eyes with a pencil.”

According to the sources, police sent Kim and Michibata to prosecutors on October 16. “My wife had nothing to do with it,” police quoted Kim, who was arrested on October 3.

“Whether papers have been sent or not is being confirmed with [Michibata] herself,” agency of Michibata was quoted. “Any future actions are not decided.”

Kim manages the members-only bar Under Bar, located near Daikanyama Station in Meguro Ward. The victim is an acquaintance of Michibata.

During the alleged extortion, Michibata was present at the office. Police later revealed that an examination of security camera footage taken in the office showed Kim in a conference room making the threats.

Investigative sources previously revealed the existence of a secretly filmed video that shows the corporate officer, who is married, in the company of Michibata.

“My husband got suspicious after I was seen drinking with a male acquaintance with our bodies close together,” Michibata wrote on the web site of her agency on October 5 in apologizing for the emergence of the case. “The result was my husband blaming [the acquaintance].”