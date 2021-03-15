American teacher posts video saying he will ‘stab children to death’

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a male American national teacher of English in Kaizu City over an alleged online threat “to stab children to death,” reports Nippon News Network (March 15).

On March 1, Benjamin Joel Havick, 43, allegedly posted a video on social media containing the statement: “Tomorrow, I will go to elementary schools and stab all the children to death.”

Police allege that Havick disrupted the operations of the board of education by posting the video.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect, who lives in lives in Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, admits to allegations.

According to police, Havick has been English conversation at seven elementary schools in Kaizu since January.

The existence of the video emerged on March 13. The following day, the board of education notified schools in the city about a potential problem. However, no incident took place.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.