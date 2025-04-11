American man found with gun, bullets, knife at Kansai airport

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested an American man who allegedly arrived at Kansai International Airport with a handgun hidden in his checked luggage.

On Wednesday, a customs official found the automatic handgun, dozens of what are believed to be bullets and a knife in the luggage belonging to 35-year-old Alexander Kaye Okamura, reports NHK (Apr. 10).

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, Okamura admitted to the charges. “I decided to go to Japan when the World Expo was being held,” he said.

When the suspect arrived at the airport, he declared to customs that he was not bringing in any prohibited items, but customs officials became suspicious and searched his bag.

After the gun and other items were found — the knife was concealed inside a sneaker — police were notified.

Police are currently investigating the purpose of Okamura’s entry into the country.

Earlier this month, an American tourist was arrested for bringing a gun into Japan through the same airport.

Traffic restrictions will also be implemented in central Osaka and other areas from April 11.