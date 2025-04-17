Aichi man arrested after corpse found in trunk of car

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old man after a body believed to be that of a missing girl was found in a car in Ichinomiya City, reports NHK (Apr. 17).

According to police, Takaya Fujii is suspected of abandoning a body of unknown gender in a car parked on a street in Aioi between August last year and Wednesday.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Thursday, Fujii, who lives in Toyota City, admitted to the allegations, police said. He also hinted at carrying out murder.

Fujii was dating the girl, 19, who lives in Gifu Prefecture. Her family filed a missing persons report in Gifu on Monday.

On Wednesday night, Aichi police seized the car based on information from law enforcement in Gifu. The car is registered to a relative of the suspect and was parked near his previous home.

Based on the condition of the body, which was found in the trunk, a considerable amount of time had passed since death.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the person’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday.