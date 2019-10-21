Aichi: ‘Irritated’ man caught on camera smashing windshield

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last week arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly smashing the windshield of a car driving on a road in Toyoake City, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 18).

At just before 1 p.m. on October 16, Takashi Kizaki, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly pounded on the windshield of the vehicle, driven by a 51-year-old woman from Nagoya, in causing the glass to shatter.

In dash cam footage captured by the woman’s vehicle, Kizaki, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, is shown sprinting at the vehicle as it approaches a crosswalk and jumping on the hood. As he flails away at the glass, a small rock can be seen in his right hand.

Kizaki, who has been accused of causing property damage, admits to the allegations. “Due to [my] poor physical health, I got irritated,” the suspect was quoted.

After the incident, police released the dash cam footage publicly in hopes of apprehending the offender.

On the night of October 17, Kizaki arrived at a police box to surrender. He was in the company of his parents, who had seen the clip.

Several minutes before the incident, Kizaki is believed to have run in front of another vehicle, this one driven by a 46-year-old woman from Toyoake, and kicked the front license plate.

Neither woman was hurt in either incident, police said.