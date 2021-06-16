Aichi cops raid illegal Nagoya casino suspected of funding yakuza

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested busted an illegal casino in Nagoya that is believed to have funded yakuza, reports Tokai TV (June 16).

At just past 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, officers raided internet casino Chance, located in Naka Ward, and arrested three employees, including 64-year-old Shinsuke Yamamoto.

According to police, the suspects provided online baccarat wagering on personal computers inside. Police also arrested four customers.

“I wasn’t gambling at all,” one customer said. However, the other three admit to the allegations. Police did not reveal if the employees admit to the charges.

In addition to several computers and monitors, police seized about 3.4 million yen in cash.

Police are now investigating whether a portion of Chance’s revenue went to a criminal syndicate.