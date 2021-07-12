4 Olympic Games staffers from U.S. and U.K. arrested for using cocaine

TOKYO (TR) – Four staff members for the Olympic Games from the U.S. and U.K. have been accused of using cocaine, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 13).

According to the Azabu Police Station, the four male suspects — including American Dalton Ray Bouquet, 22, and Englishman John Benjamin Lockwood, 46 — used the illegal drug at some point this month.

After their arrests for violating the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act between July 3 and 4, all four suspects denied the charges.

Beginning at around 8:00 p.m. on July 2, the four suspects began drinking at a bar in the Roppongi entertainment district.

At some point thereafter, Bouquet broke into a nearby residence. Officers arriving at the scene apprehended him.

Though it is not clear how the other three suspects were apprehended, the results of analyses of their urine gave a positive result for cocaine, reports NHK (July 13).

All four suspects live in an accommodation facility in Minato Ward. They came to Japan between February and May to work for a foreign company carrying out maintenance work on electrical systems for Olympic venues.