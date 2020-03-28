Mitsubishi Electric employee not prosecuted over subordinate’s suicide

HYOGO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a Mitsubishi Electric Corp. employee over the suicide of a subordinate last year, reports Yomiuri Television (Mar. 29).

Last August, the male subordinate, aged in his 20s, killed himself in a park near the company’s dormitory for a factory in Amagasaki City. He had joined the company in April.

Police sent papers to prosecutors on his supervisor, aged in his 30s, for allegedly instigating suicide last December.

On Friday, prosecutors with the Kobe District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the supervisor. “It is difficult to prosecute and get a guilty verdict,” prosecutors said.

A note written by the subordinate that alleged bullying by the supervisor was found. “I will kill you,” the supervisor said at one point, according to the note. He also told the employee, “Commit suicide.”

Previous suicide

“The bereaved family has not received a proper apology and convincing explanation,” a lawyer representing the family of the employee said at a press conference in December, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

In 2016, another employee his first year at the company killed himself inside the same dormitory. In a note left behind by that employee, he said that his bosses and colleagues handed out harsh criticism of him in front of others. His family lodged a suit against the company in 2017.

“We have worked on preventive measures, but we can’t comment on details as the matter is under investigation,” a representative of the company told the Asahi last December