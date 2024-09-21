Ministop apologizes for ‘not selling cigarettes to foreigners’

TOKYO (TR) – Convenience stope operator Ministop Co., Ltd. apologized on Friday over an inappropriate sign posted at one of its stores that targeted foreign customers and the purchase of cigarettes.

According to the company, the sign read, “We are not selling cigarettes to foreigners between 10 p.m. and 7a.m.” The message was posed due to a case of cigarette theft by a foreigner.

In an interview with the Sankei Shimbun (Sep. 20), the company explained that refusing to sell cigarettes to all foreigners is problematic from a human rights perspective.

The sign was discovered after a customer inquired, and has already been removed. It is unclear whether sales were actually refused.

Ministop commented, “We sincerely apologize to customers and related parties who were inconvenienced.” The company said it plans to thoroughly educate franchisees and employees about human rights.