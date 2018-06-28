 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man used broken Japanese to pose as foreigner in convenience store robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 28, 2018

Yoshimasa Tamura
Yoshimasa Tamura (Twitter)
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 56-year-old man who posed as a foreigner during the robbery of a convenience store in Nerima Ward earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (June 28).

At around 3:00 a.m. on June 11, Yoshimasa Tamura entered the outlet while carrying a knife and demanded from a male clerk. He then stuffed about 90,000 yen in cash taken from two registers into a plastic bag he was carrying before fleeing the scene.

Tamura, who has been accused of robbery, denies the allegations. “I do not clearly recall [the incident],” the suspect was quoted by the Shakujii Police Station.

According to police, the suspect spoke in broken Japanese — for example, saying kane (money) and dase (take out) with a heavy accent — when giving orders to the cashier to appear to be a foreigner.

Tamura surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage, police said.

On May 31, a man robbed used similar methods to rob round 60,000 yen from another convenience located about 500 meters away. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »