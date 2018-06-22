Chiba: Principal at night school planted spy cam in toilet

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested the principal of a special night school in Kamagaya City for allegedly trespassing into a toilet at the institution to take illicit photographs, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 21).

At around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Yuji Fukuda, the 40-year-old principal at the institution, known as a juku, or cram school, allegedly planted a hidden camera in the toilet.

Fukuda, who has been accused of trespassing, admits the allegations. “I could not suppress the desire to see the inside of a number of women’s skirts,” the suspect was quoted by the Kamagaya Police Station.

Students study at the school to prepare for university entrance exams. A female clerk found the camera concealed inside a freshener while cleaning the toilet, which is used by students.

Fukuda surfaced as a suspect after an examination of the camera’s memory card resulted in the discovery of an image showing his face, police said.

Police are now investigating whether to also accuse Fukuda of taking tosatsu, or voyeur, images.