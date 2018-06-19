Tokyo: Suspects in porn star bait-and-switch scam not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of four suspected members of a fraud ring that swindled persons by falsely claiming that its sex business provided adult video (AV) actresses, reports TV Asahi (June 18).

In January, Ryoki Nishi, 25, in conspiracy with the three other men allegedly swindled a 31-year-old man from Ibaraki Prefecture out of 650,000 yen in cash on a street near JR Ikebukuro Station by luring him with the false promise that a woman who appeared in AV productions was available.

On Monday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Nishi, who had been accused of fraud. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

“I was asked to go to take the money only,” Nishi was quoted by police in denying the charges at the time of his arrest.

According to police, the operation involved a series of stages that required the victim to pay a number of persons between his encounter with the tout on the street and an eventual arrival at a hotel, where an AV actress would not materialize.

Over the past two years, police have received about 60 complaints from victims of similar ruses in which the damage totaled 50 million yen.