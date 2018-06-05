Nagano cops nab 3 in murder of jewelry store manager whose corpse found dismembered in field

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police last week arrested three men in the killing of the manager of a jewelry store whose corpse was found dismembered in a field two years ago, reports NHK (June 1).

In November, 2016, Hokuto Takei (24), Takuto Yokoyama (24) and Mamoru Nakamura (23) are alleged to have fatally beaten Yayoi Saito (36) in the head and chest with a pole.

On November 27 of that same year, police found the body of Saito buried in a field in the village of Minamimaki, Nagano. The body was clothed in jeans and a jacket. His leg, severed at the knee, was found nearby.

Saito was employed as the manager of the precious metals shop in Kofu City, Yamanashi Prefecture. In the early morning of November 27, just hours before the Saito’s body was found, two persons, whose faces were concealed, ransacked the inside of the shop, police said previously.

Police have also revealed that Takei was seen in security camera footage from around the shop that was taken several days before the incident.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects, who have been accused of robbery and murder, admit to the allegations.

Yamanashi incident

Takei is also a suspect in the murder of a real estate executive that took place several months before. On the night of August 17, 2016, Takei and Takuto Kanemaru, also 24, are alleged to have fatally assaulted Toshio Wakamiya, 73, during a robbery at his residence in Kofu.

Wakamiya had suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and injuries to his head when he was found in the entrance of his home by a security employee. After he was rushed to to a nearby hospital, he died five hours later due to shock caused by loss of blood.

Kanemaru and Takei emerged as persons of interest after a DNA analysis was conducted on evidence at the scene and security camera footage examined, police said previously.

They were arrested on February 11 on suspicion of robbery resulting in death. They both deny the allegations.