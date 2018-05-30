Tokyo: Korean national to be arrested over stabbing of NHK employee

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to arrest a male Korean national after he surrendered over the stabbing of a male employee of public broadcaster NHK in Shibuya Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (May 30).

At around 9:30 p.m. on May 19, a perpetrator wielded a knife in slashing the man, a 48-year-old employee of an affiliated company of the broadcaster, in the right side of his head on a road at its headquarters. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim, who suffered a gash that was 15 centimeters long and 5 centimeters deep, was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. However, his life was not in danger, police said at the time.

The following day, the male Korean national, aged in his 40s, appeared at the Shibuya Police Station to say that he was behind the incident. The suspect told police he was dissatisfied with news reports by Japan’s media.

Police expect to arrest the Korean national on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday. He was initially arrested for violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act for overstaying his visa.

After the incident, another NHK employee who was at the scene heard the victim say, “Call the police.” With blood rushing down his throat, he added, “I was on my way home when all of a sudden a man came up from behind me.”