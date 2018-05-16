Chinese nationals nabbed over brawl during Supreme release in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested six Chinese nationals over a brawl erupted during a new release by a popular fashion brand in Shibuya Ward earlier this year that left a security guard injured, reports TBS News (May 16).

On March 9, the six Chinese nationals, aged between 18 and 26, allegedly attacked the guard, 29, on a road in the Jinnan area. The victim suffered injuries to his back and other ares of his body that required two weeks to heal, police said.

Police did not divulge if the suspects, who have been accused of inflicting injury, admit to the allegations.

On the day of the incident, about 200 persons lined up nearby for a new release from street fashion brand Supreme. For the release, which took place the following day, the company issued tickets that were considered valid with an identification card. The trouble started after a guard approached an 18-year-old boy who was found to be using a card issued for another person.

In video footage posted online (as shown below), the suspects are seen throwing punches, kicking and wielding chairs during the melee. After the incident, the participants fled the scene.

Supreme’s jackets, some of which feature logos from National Basketball Association teams, sell for around 35,000 yen. However, they can fetch up to 50,000 yen on the Mercari app.