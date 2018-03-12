Tokyo: Brawl erupts during new release by street fashion brand in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a brawl erupted during a new release by a popular fashion brand in Shibuya Ward on Friday, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 12).

In video footage posted online, about 10 persons, believed by the network to be Chinese nationals aged in their 20s, are seen fighting in the Jinnan area at around 4:00 p.m. In addition to throwing punches and kicking, the participants wielded chairs during the melee, which involved security guards.

On the day of the incident, about 200 persons lined up nearby for a new release from street fashion brand Supreme. For the release, the company issued tickets that were considered valid with an identification card.

Supreme’s jackets, some of which feature logos from National Basketball Association teams, sell for around 35,000 yen. However, they can fetch up to 50,000 yen on the Mercari app.

After the incident, the participants fled the scene. Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of inflicting injury.