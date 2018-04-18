OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested four members a gang, including the boss of the syndicate, over the alleged assault of rival gangsters earlier this year, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Apr. 17 ).

At around 1:35 a.m. on February 7, Masamitsu Suda, the 40-year-old boss of the Kaneichi-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly worked with four other subordinate members in assaulting three gangsters from an affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi on a road in Chuo Ward.

According to police, the 69-year-old boss of the affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi suffered a broken nose in the attack. The other two victims received light injuries.

Just before the incident, the victims visited the office of the Kaneichi-kai, located near the scene of the attack. The purpose of the visit was to discuss an illegal casino, police said.

On Tuesday, officers raided that office in search of evidence in the case. Police also arrested Suda and three of the other alleged participants on suspicion of assault. Police have also obtained a warrant for the arrest of the fifth gangster.

At the time of the assault, the Kaneichi-kai was an affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi. However, it shifted to the Yamaguchi-gumi in late February.