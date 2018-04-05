Tokyo: Yakuza concealed gang affiliation to receive welfare

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member for concealing his gang affiliation to collect welfare, reports TBS News (Mar. 30).

Between October of 2016 and this past March, Hideji Misawa, 72, allegedly concealed that he is an upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai in collecting 2.5 million yen in welfare payments from the Edogawa Ward office.

“I have nothing to do with a criminal syndicate,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations. “As well, I didn’t receive welfare.”

After police arrested Misawa over a separate incident, it was learned that he is a gang member, serving as a special adviser. He is believed to have fraudulently started collecting welfare about 10 years ago.