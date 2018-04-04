Chiba police open murder case after woman, 88, strangled to death

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after an 88-year-old woman was strangled to death in Katsuura City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 3).

At around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, the eldest son (62) of Mitsu Isono found her collapsed and not breathing at her residence in the Ichinogo area. The woman was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Based on the results of an autopsy conducted the following day, the neck of the woman showed signs that she was strangled with a rope.

According to police, the woman lives with her eldest son. Another son (58) lives in a different property on the same building. The night before the discovery, the three persons ate dinner together.

The eldest son found Isono collapsed after he returned home from work. Police suspect someone fatally strangled the woman while she was alone.