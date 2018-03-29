Osaka: Man assaults yakuza boss at pachinko parlor

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a gang boss at a pachinko parlor in Osaka City’s Nishi Ward last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 28).

At around 6:50 p.m. on March 24, Takahiro Uchida is alleged to have repeatedly beaten the head of a 59-year-old boss of an affiliate gang of Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi inside the parlor, located in the Kujo area.

Officers from the Nishi Police Station have not divulged whether Uchida admits to the allegations. The suspect surrendered to police three days after the incident.

In April of last year, the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi formed after key affiliate gangs broke off ties with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, which itself formed following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015.

Police are investigating whether the incident is connected to the recent turmoil surrounding the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi.