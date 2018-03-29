Osaka: Man, 27, bashes teenage girl in head with hammer at railway station

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a 27-year-old man for bashing a teenage girl with a hammer outside a railway station in Higashi-Osaka City earlier this week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 26).

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, the man, a resident of Tenri City, Nara Prefecture, wielded a 35-centimeter-long hammer in striking the girl, a university student, in the head at an intersection in front of Kawachi-Kosaka Station on Kintetsu Railway’s Nara Line.

Pedestrians subsequently apprehended the assailant. The girl, who suffered a cracked skull, was taken to a hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the Fuse Police Station.

The man, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations.”I don’t know why I did it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The girl said that she was not acquainted with the suspect, police said.

Following his arrest, the suspect, whose name was not revealed, rambled incoherently during questioning. Police are now attempting to determine if heh as the mental capability to be held criminally liable.