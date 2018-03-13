Tokyo: Man, 56, nabbed over robbery of jewelry store in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 56-year-old man who wielded a knife during a robbery of a jewelry store in Adachi Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (Mar. 13).

On the morning of March 2, Koichi Sawazaki, of no known occupation, entered the store, located near JR Kita Senju Station, and thrust the knife before a 53-year-old female staff member as she was preparing to open for business.

“Open the safe,” he reportedly threatened before fleeing the scene by bicycle with 46,000 yen in cash. During his escape, he dropped the weapon.

Sawazaki emerged as a person of interest after the red bicycle he used was spotted in security camera footage taken near the crime scene. “I was troubled by living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect visited the store the day before but decided to postpone the crime. “With few persons around, I thought I could pull it off,” the suspect added.