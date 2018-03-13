Osaka: Man shot by officer after wielding knife re-arrested for use of stimulant drugs

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 25-year-old man who was shot and wounded by an officer while wielding a knife in Osaka City last month for a drug-related charge, reports TBS News (Mar. 13).

On February 18, officers on patrol saw Jota Ideo behaving suspiciously with another man on a road in the Higashi Nodamachi area of Miyakojima Ward. When they approached, Ideo pulled out the butterfly knife. “I’ll kill, I’ll kill,” he reportedly said in refusing to be questioned.

After a head patrol officer, 38, pulled out his gun, Ideo continued to wield the weapon. The officer then shot him with a single bullet in the right foot, according to the Miyakojima Police Station.

Officers subsequently apprehended Ideo, who was found to be in possession of a total of two knives. During questioning, police believed that the suspect was under the influence of drugs. A subsequent analysis of his urine gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. On Monday, police re-arrested Ideo on suspicion of using stimulant drugs.

During the incident, the other man fled the scene, and police are still seeking his whereabouts.

The incident took place in a business district located about 300 meters from JR Kyobashi Station on the Osaka Loop Line. No pedestrians were hurt, police said.