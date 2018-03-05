Ibaraki: Male corpse found in rice field

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a rice field in Itako City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 5).

At around 8:10 a.m., a farmer checking the field found the body, which had turned partially skeletal, lying face-up in a drainage ditch and alerted police.

According to the Namegata Police Station, the man, who was wearing size-26 shoes, stood 163 centimeters tall. His approximate age and body type are not known.

The farmer last checked the field two months ago, police said.

Police are now attempting to identify the body and determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.