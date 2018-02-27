Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi a no-show at safety commission meeting

HYOGO (TR) – Members of a recently formed organized crime group on Monday bypassed an opportunity to comment on its possible designation as “violent,” reports NHK (Feb. 26).

The Hyogo Prefectural Public Safety Commission invited executives of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, including top boss Yoshinori Oda, to present commentary on its possible boryokudan, or “violent organization,” designation at a meeting to be held at the end of March.

However, no members of the gang, whose headquarters is located in Kobe’s Chuo Ward, attended the session. Gangs are afforded the chance to offer commentary on the matter as a part of a procedure outlined in the Anti-Orgranized Crime Law of 1991.

In April of last year, the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi formed after key affiliate gangs broke off ties with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, which itself formed following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015.

Since the formation of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, police have been on alert over possible violence between the three Yamaguchi-gumi factions.

Kobe shooting

In the most notable incident since the formation of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, a 44-year-old bodyguard of Oda was gunned down in Kobe on September 12. Police are seeking a Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi member in the case.

According to police, the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi has approximately 460 members in 16 administrative divisions in Japan, including Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.

Two years ago, executives of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi failed to attend a similar meeting.