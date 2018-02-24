Fukuoka: Drunk patient stabs doctor at hospital

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a man who while intoxicated stabbed a doctor at a hospital in Fukuoka City on Friday, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (Feb. 23).

At around 4:00 p.m., Shinya Takami, at patient at the orthopedic hospital in Minami Ward, used a kitchen knife to stab the left chest of the 59-year-old doctor.

After the incident, the doctor apprehended the suspect and alerted police. The doctor suffered minor injuries.

Takami, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I stabbed him, but I did not have an intention to kill,” the suspect was quoted by the Minami Police Station.

Since 2015, the patietnt had been receiving treatment at the hospital for a back ailment. Prior to the incident, he had been drinking alcohol.

“I became irritated when he wouldn’t write a medical certificate explaining the after effects [of my condition],” the suspect told police.