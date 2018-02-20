Fukushima: Man, 24, left girlfriend’s corpse in residence for 2 weeks after strangling her

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend, whose body is believed to have been left in their residence in Koriyama City since early this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 20).

At around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Takashi Hayasaka, a company employee, reported to emergency services that he had killed his girlfriend.

According to the Koriyama Police Station, the body of Misa Shiraishi, 25, did not exhibit any external wounds. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be suffocation due to strangulation. She is believed to have died two weeks before the discovery.

“I strangled her with my hands, and I also wanted to die,” the suspect told the Koriyama Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Harasaka and Shiraishi began living together in September of last year. The matter emerged after an acquaintance of Shiraishi visited the residence and found her corpse inside a futon. The acquaintance then urged the suspect to give himself up to police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances around her death.