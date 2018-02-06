Hyogo: Woman’s corpse found with lighter, gas can after fire in Himeji residence

HYOGO (TR) – A woman’s corpse was found along with a gasoline container and lighter following a fire at a residence in Himeji City, police said on Monday, reports TBS News (Feb. 6).

At just past 9:00 a.m., a neighbor alerted emergency services after a fire broke inside the two-floor residence, located in the Besshocho Sazuchi area.

After the blaze burned about 20 square meters of space in a room on the second floor, emergency personnel found the body along with the gasoline container and lighter.

According to the Shikama Police Station, a man and woman, both aged in their 30s, live in the residence. Their whereabouts were not known immediately following the fire.

Later that day, police found the male resident inside a vehicle in Himeji. When he attempted to flee, police arrested him on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant. He is believed to have knowledge of the fire, police said.

Though the gender and identity of the body found in the ruins of the fire were not known due to degree of burns, police believe it belongs to the woman.

Police are now working to determine the cause of the fire and confirm the identity of the body.