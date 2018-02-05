Mie: Man, 68, admits to fatal assault of yakuza boss as trial opens

MIE (TR) – At the opening of his trial on Monday, a 68-year-old man admitted to carrying out the fatal attack of an gang boss three years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 5).

At the Tsu District Court, Takenori Yokomoto admitted to the six charges against him, including manslaughter, in the death of Tatsuyuki Hishida, the 59-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi.

According to the indictment, Yokomoto allegedly trespassed into a residence attached to a building in the town of Hamadacho in Yokkaichi City and beat Hishida in the head with a metal rod on November 15, 2015. Hishida died due to external trauma to the head.

According to Mie Prefectural Police, Yokomoto was affiliated with a subsidiary organization within Hishida’s gang. The incident took place following a dispute that emerged between the two.