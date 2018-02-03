Hyogo: Drunk woman, 46, accused of indecent exposure in Kobe

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman who is suspected of exposing herself while intoxicated in Kobe on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 1).

At around 8:50 p.m., the woman, a part-time employee living in Nada Ward, allegedly revealed her lower body on a street in the Bentencho area of Chuo Ward while in the company of a man in his 50s.

The woman, who was accused of indecent exposure, denies the allegations. “I don’t recall the incident,” the suspect was quoted by the Ikuta Police Station.

According to police, the suspect had been drinking prior to the incident, which was reported by a male passerby.

At the time, the woman was wearing a tight-fitting skirt but no underwear. She also did not have underwear in her possession, including inside her handbag, police said.