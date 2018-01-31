Hyogo: Male university student, 22, arrested over fatal stabbing of brother

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old male university student over the fatal stabbing of his brother at their residence in Sanda City early Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 30).

At around 4:30 a.m., police were tipped off about a dispute at the residence. Officers arriving at the scene found Ryuki Hosoya, a 28-year-old student at Osaka University of Economics, bleeding from his head in a second-floor room.

He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Police subsequent arrested Soshi Hosoya, a foundation engineering student at Osaka University, on suspicion of attempted murder.

“I stabbed the left cheek of my older brother to try to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police were alerted to the scene after the parents of the brothers entered the room and found Soshi holding a blood-soaked knife from the kitchen.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.