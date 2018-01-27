Tokyo: Man slashes convenience store manager during theft of 2 rice balls

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 48-year-old man who allegedly slashed the manager of a convenience store in Toshima Ward during the theft of two rice balls on Friday, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 27).

At around 8:00 p.m., Takashi Morita attempted to walk out of an outlet of Lawson Store 100 with two onigiri rice balls. Upon being stopped by the manager, 42, the suspect allegedly used a knife with a 33-centimeter-long blade to slash him in the head, causing a skull fracture.

The manager suffered serious injuries that will require two months to heal, police said.

After the attack, the manager and a female customer, aged in her 30s, apprehended Morita.

“After he took me to the office for shoplifting, I thought I could get away by slashing him,” the suspect told police.