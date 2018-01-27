Osaka: Ex-pro boxer crashed van into police car after chase

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a former professional boxer after a chase ended with his vehicle ramming into a police car on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 26).

At around 11:10 p.m., Kenbun Torres, 30, fled from officers in a squad car after they ordered him to stop on a road in Yodogawa Ward. With police in pursuit, the suspect proceeded to run multiple red lights through the Umeda business district in Kita Ward.

Upon reaching near JR Osaka Station, Torres slammed the van into the side of the squad car. Officers from The Yodogawa Police Station subsequently arrested him on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

Before the 2.6-kilometer chase began, officers attempted to question Torres because his vehicle is believed to have been involved in a purse-snatching incident.

The World Boxing Council once ranked Torres eighth in the bantam-weight division. The native of Mexico made his debut in 2003. According to BoxRec, his last fight ended in a loss to Jesus Galicia in Mexico in March of last year.