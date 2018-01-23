Aomori: Man, 69, accused of slashing wife in neck

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife at the residence they share in the town of Fukaura last week, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 18).

At around 8 p.m. on January 17, Yukio Yonaga allegedly used a knife to stab his wife, 69-year-old Teiko, in the neck at their home. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she is in critical condition, according to police.

Yonaga, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “We got into a fight, and I stabbed her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Yonaga was drunk at the time of the incident. After committing the crime, the suspect reported the crime to a relative.