Yokohama: Another yakuza arrested over pistol found by police dog

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested another organized crime member over the alleged possession of a pistol found last year through the help of a so-called “hybrid police dog,” reports TV Asahi (Jan. 20).

On November 29, police dog Illumina Go discovered the revolver, wrapped in a bath towel, behind a secret door concealing a carved-out space inside a pillar of an office of the Inagawa-kai in Yokohama’s Naka Ward.

Yasuaki Masuyama, an upper-level member of the Inagawa-kai, presides over the office. However, he denied having any knowledge of the weapon upon his arrest earlier this week for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, according to the Kodaira Police Station.

The office was searched after police received a tip about activity related to illegal drugs. Following the search, police arrested another Inagawa-kai member who admitted to carving out the space in the pillar.

Illumina Go is trained to locate both illegal drugs and firearms. Last year, another dog found a 32-caliber pistol and five rounds of ammunition concealed under the floorboards of the residence of a different gangster in Sakado City, Saitama Prefecture.