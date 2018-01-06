Aichi: Woman, 61, stalked ex-boyfriend, 40, with 75 phone calls

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old woman for allegedly stalking her former boyfriend with dozens of telephone calls over a nearly one-week period. The incident is the second case involving the woman, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 6).

According to the Nankoku Police Station, Takayo Yamaguchi, a resident of Kochi City, allegedly telephoned her former boyfriend, a 40-year-old resident of Nakoku City, on 75 occasions between December 29 and January 3.

Yamaguchi, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to making the telephone calls but denies stalking the victim, police said.

In October of last year, the man and the suspect, who were living together, got into an argument over a trivial matter. During the incident, she stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife.

On December 27, a court handed Yamaguchi, who was accused of inflicting injury, a three-year prison term, suspended for five years.