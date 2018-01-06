Aichi: Murder case launched after corpse of man, 58, found along river

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 58-year-old man was found along a river in Obu City on Friday, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 6).

At around 8:15 a.m., Masaharu Noguchi, a resident of Nagoya’s Midori Ward, was found collapsed and bleeding by his son, 21, in a grove of trees near the river in the town of Kyowacho.

Noguchi was later confirmed dead at a hospital. The neck of the victim appeared to have been slashed with a knife, according to the Tokai Police Station.

At just past 6:00 a.m. that morning, Noguchi left his residence, located about 200 meters away from where he was later found, with his wife, 45, to walk their dog.

At some point thereafter, the pair became separated in the grove and his wife returned home. His son then went out looking for him, police said.

A weapon has not been found, police said. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.